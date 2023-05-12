You ask, we answer! @mischeau_go_go says, “Hi there, can you all advise what Kim is Wearing? I know it’s a super simple look but I absolutely love the jeans and the fit-certainly they were altered to fit her perfectly, precisely.”

Kim Kardashian attended Game 4 of the NBA playoffs between the L.A. Lakers and Golden State Warriors Monday night with the designer of ‘Staud’, Sarah Staudinger. Of course the older sister to Khloe Kardashian was rooting her brother-in-love Tristian Thompson on but quite frankly after what Thompson made Khloe endure last year, the praise should be kept to a minimum.

Nonetheless, we loved Kim’s laid back look which included a ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ 1984 vintage “I Love Nerds T-Shirt, that she paired with light-blue distressed Balenciaga jeans. We adored her Hermes Mini Kelly in Bubblegum Matte Alligator Palladium, and she kept her accessories to a minimum with gold rings, a cross necklace and open toe sandals.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Opting for a more refined look, Staudinger wore an all brown look that included a cropped sleeveless top with brown flare jeans and a brown belt with gold hardware.

Based on how Kim Kardashian has been looking these days, she’s definitely reminding her prospects that she’s back on the market and in full swing.

Photo Credit: Getty Images Photo Credit: Getty Images

Considering the message on her graphic tee that say’s “I love nerds” , it looks like Kim Kardashian is ready to wash her hands from dating rappers and is in search of someone who she can build a future with long-term.