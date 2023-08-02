You Ask, we answer! @guyanesefab says, “Hey. Can you please find this brand of sunglasses?”

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her son Tatum Thompson’s first birthday on Friday and you know it was fun-filled with a space-themed party consisting of backyard rocket ships, galaxies and space treats.

If anyone has their hands full, it’s certainly Khloe who has daughter True and Tatum by Lakers star Tristian Thompson, and has also taken in Tristians younger disabled brother, Amari following the death of Tristian’s mother in January of this year.

Not to mention Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream Kardashian who according to Scott Disick is always under the care of Khloe. But are we all surprised? We know among all the sister’s, Khloe has a heart of gold and has always gone out of her way to be nurturing and supportive to her tribe.

It’s great to see Khloe in good spirits and not allowing her circumstances to boggle her down. She looked in top shape during Tatum’s birthday in a nude tank that she styled with blue ‘The Attico’ cargo denim jeans.

Her diamond body chain was the perfect accent piece to go with her $275 brown ‘The Attico’ Edie frames that were quite the statement and offered minimal design.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

From Tatum playing in space slime with True and Dream, to blowing out the candles of his space cake with father Tristian, Tatum looked as happy as could be.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

So cute!