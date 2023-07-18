You ask, we answer! @Laurina3112 says, “Can I get the deets on Ms. Woods outfit! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, Jordyn Woods and her Minnesota Timberwolves baller bae were captured twining in white and denim looks while leaving Nobu restaurant on the Pacific coast in Malibu.

Wood’s who been dating Karl since May 2020, captioned a photo on Instagram stories of her and the 7’0 Power Forward and Center player, her “Ride or Die.”

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

He’s definitely been riding for Jordyn who wore a $1,090 white sleeveless Alaia high neck crop top with voluminous Chanel denim flare jeans, and a pointy-toe cutout stiletto.

Her long single braid down to her bum, allowed us to envision her whipping her hair back and forth. (In Willow Smith’s voice).

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

Woods who made major headlines over the weekend for reuniting with her childhood bestie, Kylie Jenner at a sushi restaurant in L.A., served a cutting edge look with one of our Bombshells @dunbeyy asking for the deets on her gold choker necklace.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

You’ll be surprised to know that Wood’s statement Amore choker actually came from Zara, and that her fiery red and blue two-tone long sleeve sheer dress is apart of her Woods by Jordyn collection.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

What better way to market your own brand than to wear it when you know that you’re bound to be on Paparazzi’s radar. Her cobalt blue Hermes tote bag was to die for and picked up perfectly off the hints of blue in her dress.

Ms. Woods has certainly grown up since the cheating scandal in 2019 involving her and Khloe Kardashian’s children’s father, Tristan Thompson. If you recall, Jordyn locked lips with the LA Lakers basketball star at a party, and all hell broke loose.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

The kiss which Jordyn assured was platonic and had no emotions involved, ultimately destroyed and severed ties with the Kardashian sisters.

To see Jordyn and Kylie reunite after 4-years since the scandal came as a surprise to many, and perhaps only time will tell if they can regain the trust and loyalty that was once tarnished, and diminished.