You Ask, We Answer! Jordyn Woods Spotted in I AM GIA White Strapless Mesh Ruched Jumpsuit
You ask, we answer! @thegoofymovie says, “Can you please tell me where this is from?” @lifeofshakir_ adds, “What jumpsuit is this my friend is wondering and isn’t aware of your page.”
Jordyn Woods had a mini photo shoot rocking I AM GIA’s $100 “Ophelia” Jumpsuit accessorized with a Judith Leiber Brick Phone Call Me in gold, $895 Jimmy Choo Lance Gold Mirror Leather Sandals (sold out) and black sunglasses.
Woods’s I AM GIA jumpsuit is a white strapless mesh jumpsuit that consists of an allover ruched detailing. The jumpsuit is also quite stretchy with 10% spandex and is complete with a slimming leg and hidden front zipper. Additionally, it is available in both black and white.
