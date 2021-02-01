You Ask, We Answer! Gizelle Byrant’s Chloe Scalloped Cutout Sleeve Sweater, Meme Joneses’s Rene Caovilla ‘Cleo’ Ankle-Wrap Faux Pearl Embellished Sandals + More!
In our popular “You Ask, We Answer”, we fulfill wardrobe requests from our Fashion Bomb readers inquiring details on celebrity looks. We receive queries on the daily, so let’s get into a few popular ones that have recently hit our inbox:
@868to202 says, “Can you tell me where Gizelle got this sweater?” Of course! Gizelle Bryant wore a $1,295 Chloe scalloped cutout wool-blend sleeve sweater.
@_lexxypooh asks, “Hi, can you tell me the name of these shoes (as worn by @memejoneses?” We got you! Meme Joneses wore $548 Rene Caovilla “Cleo” Ankle-Wrap Faux Pearl-Embellished Sandals.
@thegracegod says, “Who designed (@beanieminaj‘s) jacket?” Beanie Minaj wore a $2,395 Off-White Leather-trimmed wool bomber jacket.
@lechanasaint adds, “Hello, can you please help me find the details of @maryjanebyarm’s outfit. Thank you!!” Sure we can! MaryJane Byarm wore $239 With Jean “Naomi” Set in Geo.
@sheena_lewis types, “Hello, I know this is on the fitness side of things but would you know where I could find these leggings worn by @jeannemariefitness?” Jeanne Marie wore $108 Alo Yoga high-waist energize leggings in black.
You know we got y’all! If you ask about wardrobe details for your favorite celebrity, we will do our best to supply you with the answer. Shop the looks from these inquiries below: