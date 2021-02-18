You ask, We Answer! Angela Simmons’s Hot Miami Styles Black Sheer Jumpsuit and SybG Co Read Between the Lines Sandals Available at FashionBombDailyShop.com
You ask, we answer! @thatinnerbeauty says, “Please help me find this beautiful one piece Angela Simmons is wearing!!!! Thank you 😊”
Angela Simmons looked bomb in a $60 jumpsuit from Hot Miami Styles (search 2115) and $129 SybG Co sandals available at FashionBombDailyShop.com.
Purchase her heels here and get her jumpsuit at HotMiamiStyles.com. Would you wear it?
Stylist: @fashionintheraw
Hair: @qlovebug
Makeup: @moon.light.glam