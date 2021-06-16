Winnie Harlow Steps Out in LA Wearing Custom Ravissaint White Embellished Gown
Winnie Harlow stepped out recently with her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma in LA. The two got all dressed up in their finest garments for what appeared to be a date night. Upon arrival, Winnie turned heads in a stunning revealing gown. Let’s get into her look:
Winnie Harlow wore a custom dress by Ravissaint, designed by founder Ashlihan Bal. The dress appears in white complete with many striking details including an intricate mesh embellished detail on the top along with a sexy side split. She finished the look with a pair of crystal heeled sandals along with crystal drop earrings. She also went with a short slightly-curled bob hairstyle.
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma gave us “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” vibes together. We love to see it!
Thoughts?
Photos: @byjamiebruce / @shotbynyp