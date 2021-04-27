Winnie Harlow Dazzles as a Modern Day Cinderella Wearing Georges Hobeika Blue One-Shoulder Thigh-Split Dress

The Oscars wouldn’t be the Oscars without its red carpet fashion and its lively afterparty. The afterparty celebrations for the 2021 Oscars included a star-studded guest list which included many familiar faces like Dua Lipa, Drake, Elton John, and Adele to name a few. Winnie Harlow was also in attendance, quickly becoming a sight that was hard to miss. The renowned model stepped out in a blue look that made her resemble a modern day Cinderella.

Winnie Harlow was spotted at the 2021 Oscars afterparty in a dazzling dress by Georges Hobeika. The blue gown is from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2021 Couture collection known as the “Ritual of the Spring Moon”. The gown appears in blue satin fabric complete with a one-shoulder detailing and thigh-split. The most eye-catching part happens to the be the flared shoulder element which carries down into the waistline and forms a tier-like detail with the garment’s fabric.

The Georges Hobeika gown truly resembles a modern recreation of Cinderalla’s iconic blue dress, making Harlow the princess in this case.

What do you think?

Photos: @byjamiebruce