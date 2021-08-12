Winnie Harlow literally had the “diamonds dancing” on her for her 27th birthday. The in-demand model donned a shimmering crystal dress for her birthday dinner at TAO in Los Angeles, California.

Winnie Harlow stepped out for some birthday festivities wearing a custom gown by Valdrin Sahiti. Of course, the dress oozed of all those bomb details of Valdrin Sahiti including its completely crystallized fabric. The dress wow’s in a draped fringe design exposing a little skin here and there throughout. It then finishes with a long fringe hem which sways and glistens as the wearer walks (perfect for a runway model like Winnie Harlow). Her birthday look was styled by Bryon Javar.

Harlow accessorized the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo “Shiloh” silver crystal-embellished heeled sandals (sold out) along with complimenting jewelry pieces such as a necklace, drop earrings, watch, and rings. In another flick, she can be seen holding a $5,695 Judith Leiber “Call Me” Brick Phone Purse (sold out).

Photos: Jamie Bruce