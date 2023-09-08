Denim on denim is trending up, and celebrities can’t get enough. From Rihanna’s maternity style to Bey striking a pose, the Canadian tuxedo has proven to be a favorite trend among Hollywood’s elite.

Fans of the trend also included actress Jessica Alba and model Veronica Webb. Fans with similar taste we’d say, because both stars stepped out in the same all denim look.

While out in Austria over the weekend, Webb hit up the Sacher bar in a double denim look from Sergio Hudson’s Spring 2023 collection.

Photo: Valarie Marie Voithofer Photo: Valarie Marie Voithofer

Sergio Hudson Spring 2023

Daniele Oberrauch for Gorunway.com

She wore the look similar to the runway styling, pairing the denim blazer with the matching flared trousers but opted out of the belt and instead wore the jacket open with a denim corset underneath. The legendary model accessorized with a pink Chanel mini flap bag and Aquazarra sandals.

Veronica’s stylish trip to east-central Europe came two weeks after Jessica Alba appeared in the same outfit on Good Morning America. Chatting with Lizzy Mathis about their new home improvement show Honest Renovations, Alba also ditched the runway belt for the denim corset and finished her look with white pumps.

Photo: IG Reproduction

With similar styling and dynamic pieces, it’s hard to pick a clear winner here, but if you’d like to decide you wear it best, shop the look below.