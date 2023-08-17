Celebrities they’re just like us, and just like us, they are sometimes caught in the same ‘fit or accessory as someone else.

While attending the Dwyane Wade FWRD party, model Ming Lee Simmons wore a Salacia plunging wavy U-ring maxi dress by Christopher Esber. She kept the styling minimal, her long black hair side parted with one side brushed behind her shoulder while accessorizing with black satin strappy heeled sandals and a black shoulder bag so thin you nearly miss it. She let her makeup be all the statement with rouge cheeks and a lined pink/mauve lip.

Photo: Getty

Her look was the perfect complement to her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, who also wore a black maxi dress with a cut-out at the chest.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this sexy Christopher Esber dress. In July, Saweetie stepped out for a date night with her beau YG and wore the same style.

Photo: Stan Potts

Saweetie also kept the styling lowkey, wearing black simple-strap sandals, sweeping her hair to the back (sans her signature baby hairs), and even foregoing a handbag. She let the neckline and her smokey cat eye do all the talking.

Same dress, similar styling, so we have to ask, who wore it better?

We think we have an even tie here, but let us know what you think in the comments!

And if you’d like to throw yourself into this style battle, you can shop the Christopher Esber dress below.