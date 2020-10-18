Who Wore it Better? Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Claire Sulmers in Hanifa’s Purple Miya Rope Knit Wrap Cardigan Dress

We have been rocking with Hanifa from the very start, and are juiced to see so many celebs discover the bomb brand! One of the new bold faces in Hanifa? Sarah Jessica Parker, who stepped out in the same $209 Miya Purple Wrap Cardigan Dress previously worn by our EIC Claire Sulmers.

While SJP offset the purple tones in pink pumps, Claire showed her stems in a pair of Balenciaga tiger print boots.

The Miya wrap cardigan dress is perfect for the Fall, and comes in a host of colors, including yellow, black, teal, and green.

Both ladies slayed! The dress is super versatile–there’s not way you can go wrong.

But what do you think? Who Wore it Better?

Can’t decide? Get yours here.