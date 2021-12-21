Teyana Taylor and Rihanna were spied in the same Rick Owens “Peter” coat recently and we must ask: Who wore it better?

Straight from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the Rick Owens Gethsemane Zip Front Peter coat is quite a show-stopper. The coat appears in a black and white zebra print matched with edgy details including zippers on the cuffs and front. Rounding off this eye-catching coat, the exterior is made of fur to further achieve animal-like feels.

We see why fashionistas like Rihanna and Teyana Taylor are in love with this coat. Let’s see how they styled it:

Rihanna, who opted for the hooded version of the Gethsemane Zip Front Peter coat, paired the piece with the Fall/Winter 2021 Gethsemane Al dress in black and natural. She also wore black peep-toe heels and sunglasses.

Celebrating her 30th birthday, Teyana Taylor wore the $12,538 hoodless version of the Rick Owens coat with an $2,555 Off-White x Pablo Tomek belted hourglass blazer and $1,415 double straight trousers. She accessorized with $476 Gucci round sunglasses and a pearl-embellished chain choker necklace.

Thoughts?

Photos: Backgrid