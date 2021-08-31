Both Megan Thee Stallion and Lira Mercer were spied in the same Fashion Nova halter top and skirt set recently. So, we must ask our readers: Who wore it better?

The $44.99 Own It Midi Skirt Set consists of a cutout halterneck top and midi skirt with a side twist detail, appearing in a pink abstract allover print. While the two celebrities rock the pink/combo colorway, it is also available in a mutlicolor option. Let’s get into how both women styled the set:

Megan Thee Stallion wore the set with a purple patent leather handbag and pink rings. For her hairstyle, she went with ombre faux locs.

Lira Mercer was also spotted in the same $44.99 set at a pool in Ibiza, accessorized with a mint green Chanel handbag and slide sandals. She also rocked icy jewelry including a watch and cuban link necklace. As for her hair, she went with long wavy tresses.

Who wore it better? Shop the set here.