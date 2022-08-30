Lori Harvey is back at it again this week with covetable street style! The SKN by LH CEO stepped out in Los Angeles while out for a dinner at Catch wearing a tailored Romeo Hunte denim jacket and matching gloves paired with distressed Levi’s jean shorts – such a fun contrast. For accessories, her personal stylist Elly Karamoh added $219 Femme LA ‘Athens’ sandals, a New York Yankees cap and a Louis Vuitton White Multicolor Monogram Mink and Silver Python Les Extraordinaires Bum Bag with Gold Hardware from Fall 2006. The rare vintage bag goes for a whopping $50,000 on Sotheby’s.

Get the look: $1,295 Romeo Hunte Denim Corset Jacket

Get the look: $219 Femme LA ‘Athens’ sandals

Coincidentally, Amber Rose carried the same 2006 mink fur Louis Vuitton fanny pack back in 2010 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Both looks are bomb and both ladies are doing denim in their own different ways. Who do you think did it better?

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Style.com

📸 Getty/ Backgrid