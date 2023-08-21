The little black dress is a closet staple, but Hailey Bieber and Lisa Barlow are making a fiery case for the little red dress.
Earlier this month, Hailey and Justin Bieber wore red for date night in L.A. While Justin wore red trousers, a crisp white button-up shirt, chunky loafers, and a Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama painted dot cap, Hailey went in a sexier direction with a $1,960 Magda Butrym red rosette dress, strappy red sandals and a red shoulder bag.
Hailey proved it’s the perfect dress for date night, but Salt Lake City housewife Lisa Barlow stepped out in the dress solo, pairing it with black accessories á la Christian Louboutin platforms, a black clutch, and Chanel sunglasses.
Throw yourself into this fierce fashion face off and shop the Magda Butrym red rosette dress below.