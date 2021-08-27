Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and model-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner were both spotted in the same Bottega Veneta dress. When it came down to the two celebrities and the dress, we had to ask: Who wore it better?

From Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection, the $3,450 viscose jersey dress takes on the appearance of an elegant black sleeveless maxi dress with a twist of a contrasting green top peeking out ever so slightly. The dress consists of ruched and draped detailing in addition to a side slit which can be adjusted.

Let’s explore how Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion wore the dress:

For her ELLE Russia feature, Kylie Jenner wore the $3,450 dress with the brand’s $1,150 embossed leather wedge clogs. For accessories, she kept it simple with two rings and ear jewelry pieces. She wore her hair in a pulled back wet-look hairstyle.

Megan Thee Stallion donned the $3,450 viscose jersey dress paired with Bottega Veneta accessories including the $2,650 Wardrobe 02 Stretch Bean Mule Sandals and $19,000 Mini Jodie handbag in the brand’s popular grass green color option. As for her hair, she went with a wispy short cut worn with a side parting. She further complimented Bottega Veneta’s grass green with her green nails and green hints in her eye makeup.

Which look is your favorite?