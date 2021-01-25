Who Wore It Better: Kourtney Kardashian and Keyshia Ka’oir Spied in Giuseppe Di Morabito’s Black Vinyl Strapless Flared Mini Dress
In the latest episode of “Who Wore It Best”, it came down to Kourtney Kardashian and Keyshia Ka’oir in a chic Giuseppe Di Morabito Spring/Summer 2021 bustier vinyl mini dress. Let’s get into how each woman styled this dress:
Kourtney Kardashian brought in the new year with the Giuseppe Di Morabito vinyl dress paired with Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier crystal embellished square-frame sunglasses (shop a similar pair from the collaboration here) and Prada Naplak Logo Plaque Pumps. She also opted for a nude, natural look for makeup glam.
Keyshia Ka’oir was spotted out with her husband Gucci rocking the Giuseppe Di Morabito dress with layered icy jewelry and Christian Louboutin Frenchissma Over-The-Knee Patent Leather Boot (sold out, but shop a similar pair here). She also went with a red lip from her KA’OIR Cosmetics brand for a pop of color!
So, tell us: Who wore it better?
