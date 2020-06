Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were spied on the Gram in a $475 Charlotte Knowles stretch woven top.

The chic halter has a corset like bodice with boning at the front and sides, along with a high V neckline and crisscross off the shoulder straps.

Kim Kardashian rocked her top with beige Roberto Cavalli fringe pants and Yeezy snakeskin boots.

Kylie rocked her top with matching trousers.

What do you think of this look?

The top is currently sold out but you can shop similar items below.