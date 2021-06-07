Who Wore It Better: Draya Michele and Dess Dior Both Spotted in Dion Lee’s Yellow Crochet Skirt
Two celebrities, one skirt! Both Draya Michele and Dess Dior were both spotted in Dion Lee’s yellow crochet skirt recently and we must ask our Fashion Bomb readers: Who wore it better?
Let’s see how both of these celebs styled the skirt:
Draya Michele went full-on Dion Lee wearing both the brand’s $690 Chain Crochet Skirt in sun and $290 Lustrate Fork Crop Top in timber/blonde. She opted for a pair of nude heeled sandals, a see-through handbag, 8 Other Reasons “Hula” oversized gold hoops to complete her look.
For Dess Dior’s look, she paired the Dion Lee Chain Crochet Skirt with a $470 Y/Project knit bralette top, Celine shoulder bag (get a similar look with Celine’s $1,300 Mini Vertical Cabas in Triomphe Canvas and Calfskin with Celine Print), and $585 JW Anderson Open Laced Heels sandals. Her look was styled by Naya Ashley.
Who wore it better?
Photos: @shotbynyp / @myboyace