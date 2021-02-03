Who Wore It Better: Cardi B and Chloe Bailey Both Spotted in $2,490 Burberry Checked Cutout Stretch Jersey Dress

In the latest episode of “Who Wore It Better”, it came down to two music popular music artists! Both Cardi B and Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle were both spotted in the same $2,490 Burberry checked cutout stretch jersey dress!

Cardi B was spotted in the Burberry dress while teaching a nursery school on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show, Cardi Tries. Cardi opted for a tan and red-outlined pump along with gold hoops for her look.

Chloe Bailey has been heating up Instagram ever since she created her own separate account apart from the joint Chloe x Halle account. In a recent post, she wore the Burberry dress and accessorized it with a pair of gold hoops as well.

What do you think wore it better?

Loving this dress? Shop it below: