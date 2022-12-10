Back in October Jean Paul Gaultier x Y/Project came out with their widely popular $1,590 Body Morph dress! The one-legged, floor-sweeping maxi was first seen on Yung Miami at Diddy’s November birthday party and has since been worn by several other bombshells in and around Hollywood! So you know we gotta ask, who wore it best?

Photo: IG/Reproduction

While Yung Miami wore the look styled by Shaq Palmer with a yellow mini Hermes Kelly bag and lilac latex sandal heels, Model Roz and her stylist Mikiel Benyamin approached it differently, opting for silver Le Silla heels and a $2,345 Bottega Veneta purse to FWRD’s Jean Paul Gaultier launch.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

The love for the pant dress continued as digital creator Ángela Rozas Saiz wore it to the Moet & Chandon Party at Palacio De Cibeles in Spain.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Next up was Didi Stone who accessorized her Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a yellow Chanel bag, everyone’s color of choice, and Tom Ford heels!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $1,590 Y/PROJECT x Jean Paul Gaultier Body Morph maxi dress

All four ladies looked bomb! But, the question remains, who wore it better?