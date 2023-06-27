Fashion Bomb Daily is headed down to New Orleans for Essence Fest with Mielle Organics! And after many many years of attending Essence, we have a good idea of what to wear to the fabulous Music Festival. With NOLA temperatures averaging 99 degrees per day (!) coupled with lots of walking, stylist Lewks by Azzie V came up with 4 comfortable looks that will have you looking and feeling cool and comfortable!
Check out a few selections below:
Essence is all about bold colors! Make a style statement in this fringed, printed two piece by Staud. Accent the look with punchy bomb accessories in bright hues:
Nothing says easy more than a flirty cocktail dress. Add some height with platform sandals, and put your essentials in a bag with swag.
A unitard is good choice for a day at the Convention Center. Slip on some comfy sandals and add a pop of color with a Coach bag and vintage sunnies:
Step it up for a nighttime concerts in a tee and printed skirt. Essence Fest traffic can be crazy, so keep a pair of flats on you at all times! Shop the accessories below:
That does it!
Which look is your style?
And will you be at Essence Fest this year? If so, come find me at the Mielle Organics Booth!