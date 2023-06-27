Fashion Bomb Daily is headed down to New Orleans for Essence Fest with Mielle Organics! And after many many years of attending Essence, we have a good idea of what to wear to the fabulous Music Festival. With NOLA temperatures averaging 99 degrees per day (!) coupled with lots of walking, stylist Lewks by Azzie V came up with 4 comfortable looks that will have you looking and feeling cool and comfortable!

Check out a few selections below:

Essence is all about bold colors! Make a style statement in this fringed, printed two piece by Staud. Accent the look with punchy bomb accessories in bright hues:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Nothing says easy more than a flirty cocktail dress. Add some height with platform sandals, and put your essentials in a bag with swag.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

A unitard is good choice for a day at the Convention Center. Slip on some comfy sandals and add a pop of color with a Coach bag and vintage sunnies:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Step it up for a nighttime concerts in a tee and printed skirt. Essence Fest traffic can be crazy, so keep a pair of flats on you at all times! Shop the accessories below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

That does it!

Which look is your style?

And will you be at Essence Fest this year? If so, come find me at the Mielle Organics Booth!