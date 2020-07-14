What to Wear For Your Maternity Shoot: Oyemwen Tulle Bow Front Robes!
We all want that one special piece to make our maternity shoots pop!
Dress your burgeoning bump in supremely feminine style with a Tulle Robe by Oyemwen! The robes comes in an assortment of colors, from size XS-5XL.
Shop our full assortment here, and take a look at how a few Bombshells styled theirs below:
All these new mommas look beautiful! What’s great about the robes is that they store easily in a pouch. You can also, of course, wear them again, post baby!
Shop the look here.
Which color would you wear?