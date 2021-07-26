Traveling in the post-pandemic period can be harsh: vaccination, PCR tests, and many other things we have to consider before traveling. Besides that, we have to keep in mind the dangers of the sun, bites, and many more. The main thing is to remember and observe safety rules and adjust the usual composition of a travel cosmetic bag.

COVID-19 Protection

Quarantine measures have not been finally lifted in many countries, which means that collecting a suitcase must be revised. The first and most obvious change: health is beauty. Therefore, antiseptic, protective masks and gloves must lie between the sunblock and the nude lipstick. It is better to take several antiseptics: leave one in the room, and always carry the second with you. Reusable face masks are a tolerable replacement for a bunch of disposable masks, and they are also better to take with a margin: to have time to disinfect and change every two to three hours.

The principle “we will figure it out and buy it on the spot” will not work. The top way to stop the spread of the virus is to avoid crowding, and you should not rush out to the store for wet wipes if you can take them with you. The ideal option is to collect all the products or order in advance what you need.

What to Put in the Cosmetic Bag

Multifunctional Products

Leave-in micellar water can be used to cleanse and tone the skin. A long-lasting black pencil will work for both a smokey and a modest day hand. A creamy blush will work as a shadow and as lipstick.

Mini Bottles

There is no point in lugging a bottle of shampoo on a week-long trip. You can purchase a travel format to throw away used packaging and free up space. You can use mini-bottles for the cosmetics running out, but keep in mind that full-size packages will take up more space on the way.

Easy to Use Products

You probably won’t want to fiddle with an alginate mask after a long walk. Imagine if the new formula also causes allergies. That is why proven items should settle in a cosmetic bag.

“Am I Going to Use That?”

Ask yourself this question three times not to get a palette of thirty-five colors into a quiet mountain village on vacation in a sanatorium. You will not use it.

Skincare Products to Take on Vacation

Cleansing

Micellar water and makeup remover wipes are enough for a short trip. You can take with you a foam for washing or gel for an extended vacation.

Moisturizing and nourishing

You can’t do it without at least one nourishing cream on your trip. Take a couple of soothing masks if your skin does not tolerate moving. You can grab a bunch of cloth masks. Hydrogel patches will not interfere with the flight – they will relieve swelling. Do not forget about Hyaluronic acid to keep the skin hydrated and hand cream. Lotions, tonics, essences – take them according to your wishes and needs.

Protection

SPF is necessary not only at sea but also in snow-capped mountains or southern cities. Another helpful comrade is a nourishing lip balm: you can take tinting and kill two birds with one stone.

Personal hygiene

This shortlist of personal hygiene items will save you anywhere: shower gel and shampoo, balm and leave-in spray, soap, deodorant, individual hygiene product, comb, toothpaste, wet wipes.

Makeup

The products of this section depend entirely on your makeup habits. You can also add perfume, jewelry, a set of hairpins, and rubber bands.

Wrap Up

It is possible to travel with pleasure in the post-COVID-19 epoch, pick the products we have mentioned and go on the best vacation in your life. Don’t forget to put the SPF in your cosmetic bag!