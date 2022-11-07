At his Los Angeles mansion this past Friday, Diddy threw himself a grandiose, Puff Daddy style birthday party! Big stars like Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Brown and many more made it out to cut the cake, share a toast and shower the music mogul with gifts for his 53rd. With big stars come big looks. Mary J. Blige made a Deleon Tequila toast with Puff in a $2,595 graffiti print Dolce & Gabbana puffer vest. She also flashed a gold Balmain belt on her all black look underneath the sleeveless jacket.

Get the look: $2,595 Dolce & Gabbana Sleeveless jacket with spray-paint graffiti print

Yung Miami showed Diddy love by gifting him a cuban link chain in a $1,590 Jean Paul Gaultier x Y/Project dress styled by Shaq Palmer with makeup by Michele Latrice and hair styled by

Ricky Wing. Keep scrolling to find out where you can her exact look!

Get the look: $1,590 Y/PROJECT x Jean Paul Gaultier Body Morph maxi dress

Jay-Z also came by to share a moment with Puff in a $75 Paper Planes Tie Dye Jacquard Terry Cloth Bucket Hat in Navy, $680 navy blue Rhude track pants available at SSENSE and a $175 Madhappy Yankees Fleece Crewneck.

Get the look: $680 Rhude Navy Traxedo Pants

Get the look: $175 Madhappy Yankees Fleece Crewneck.

Get the look: $75 Paper Planes Tie Dye Jacquard Terry Cloth Bucket Hat in Navy

