Everyone is talking about the exclusive Tiffany & Co. Club Renaissance Party 2.0 hosted by Beyoncé during Paris Fashion Week! The first time she celebrated her album release in NYC, guests showed up in disco era attire for the themed party. This time around, we know who Queen B herself wore, but what about the fashion hall of fame attendance list? Here are some looks that stood out at the Renaissance night in Paris!

Lori Harvey in Vintage Alaïa

Always the Belle of the ball, Lori Harvey styled by Elly Karamoh wore vintage Alaïa from Spring 1984. Both the color and hooded style of the dress were shockingly on part with Beyoncé’s arrival look – coincidence or coordinated? We’ll never know but one thing’s for sure, she wore it well! The dress is available for $1,518 on Re-SEE. She paired it with $1,410 Rene Caovilla Cleo Crystal Sandals in Amber.

Get the look: $1,518 ALAÏA S/S 1985 Burgundy Hooded Dress

Get the look: $1,410 Rene Caovilla Cleo Crystal Sandals in Amber

Doja Cat in PANCONESI Jewels

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Intricate and artistic makeup has been Doja’s thing throughout Paris Fashion Week, and this evening was no different! Her face was masterfully painted by MUA Laurel Charleston, and a pair of €200 PANCONESI Serpent Hoops tied the black monochromatic clothes to the statement glam.

Get the look: €200 PANCONESI Serpent Hoops

Halsey in YSL

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Styled by Lyn Alyson, Halsey rolled up in all black including a Mirror Palais asymmetrical underwire bra top and $1,990 YSL sheer tulle skirt.

Get the look: $1,990 YSL Long Skirt in Stretch Tulle

Aweng Chuol in HRH

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Super model Aweng Chuol did not come to play wearing a full HRH outfit styled by Zerina Akers!

Main Images: Frederic Monceau, IG/Reproduction, Adam Kudeimati