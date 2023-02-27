Some people are calling it the comeback, but Wendy William has been here for years. The talk host queen has been spotted out on the town since her departure from her syndicated talk show and since seeking rehabilitation for health and addiction issues.



Her returning debut has caused quite the scene, especially considering all the looks she’s been flaunting. We first saw Wendy Williams reemerge this month at Daniel’s Leather New York fashion show where she was styled in a black belted jumpsuit and a custom cotton candy fur by Daniels Leather. She also repped New York with a New York Yankees hat and looked genuinely happy to be back in the public eye.

Photo Cred: Splash Images



Wendy has made it clear that she ready to be back on TV and is open to new opportunities to showcase her skills. In fact, she was spotted filming with friends and a crew inside Fresco by Scotto last Tuesday night, dripped in designer apparel. From a custom Louis Vuitton moto fur jacket by Mel Maxi, to Louis Vuitton denim shorts, Fendi stockings and her Gucci crocodile bowler bag, this diva has made it clear that she isn’t one to shy away from labels. She completed her look with her infamous black Bear Paw booties that she loves to wear.

Photo Cred: Backgrid Images

Most recently, we saw Wendy Williams leaving a New York residency sporting a custom navy-blue Gucci parka jacket with fox fur by Mel Maxi. She kept it simple with a black turtleneck and denim shorts and accessorized with a gold and black Chanel belt, and a fiery red Hermes bag. It feels great to see Wendy Williams in all her glory pushing through boundaries and doing it in style. We look forward to seeing what’s to come next from the talk show host this year.