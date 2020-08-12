Weekend Style Inspiration: What to Wear for the Weekend by @StyledByJovon

Happy Wednesday! We’re halfway to the weekend. We know some of you Bombshells may be tired of being cooped up in the house in your sweats, so we’ve got just the look for you to step out in for the weekend!

Curated by fashion stylist, blogger, and shopper Jovon (@styledbyjovon), get into this animal print look that’ll make you look like the boss babe you are!

The dress is PrettyLittleThing’s Brown Mesh Leopard Print Ruched Bodycon Dress which is $35:

Accessorize the look with similar gold jewelry below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Shop a similar bag to Dolce and Gabbana’s leopard print mini shoulder bag below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Get similar heels to the Christian Louboutin Sandale du Desert Leopard-Print Silk Sandal:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Would you rock this look?