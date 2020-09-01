Wardrobe Query: Ashanti’s Photo Shoot DIY by Panida Green Mickey Mouse Boxing Trunks

You Ask, We Answer!

@lovelychelle says, “Can you please find out where these shorts are from? Please and thank you” and @arielle.sharne types, “Can we get deets on these shorts? 😍”

Ashanti posed for the Gram wearing $200 green upcycled cartoon boxer shorts by Pandia. The boxing trucks featured different textured images of Mickey Mouses from different eras.

These trunks are also available in pink, red, blue and more and feature one of a kind images of the Mickey and Minnie mouse which can be purchased here.

What do you think? Would you rock these?