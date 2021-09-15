You ask, we answer! @loveinthedrew asks, “Who makes these shorts?”

Yung Miami attended Rookie USA’s New York Fashion Week event where her son Jai walked his first runway show. The City Girl member was joined by her daughter Summer Miami and mom Keenya Young as they supported Jai’s major fashion week moment.

For the event, Yung Miami was spotted in a white wraparound tie crop top paired with $650 Loewe Paula’s Ibiza shorts. She paired the shorts with Bottega Veneta accessories including the $1,900 BV Mini Jodie leather tote and $890 stretch leather sandals.

Perfect for summer, the $650 Loewe shorts come in a print featuring the phases of the moon along with a frayed hem and peekaboo pockets. Dress them up or down for a bomb look!

Would you rock these shorts?

Photos: @thatsbawselife