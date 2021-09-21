You ask, we answer! When it came to Tia Mowry’s Fall-approved olive green look, @natnicc says, “Sweater deets please!!”

Tia Mowry was spotted getting into the spirit of the approaching autumn season wearing a tasteful olive green look. Her ensemble included the $330 “Mora” twist-front sweater by Alice and Olivia. The sweater is a bold take on a traditional sweater, going for an edgy crossover detail in the front in a warming olive green color. While it seems Tia may have gone a size up for an oversized fit, the top can potentially appear cropped in your usual size.

To go along with her look, she wore a pair of olive green shorts, Manolo Blahnik “Estro” sandals (sold out), and large gold hoop earrings. Her look was styled by Judy Kaufman.

Would you rock this sweater for the Fall?