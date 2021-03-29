Wardrobe Inquiry: Shamea Morton’s Real Housewives of Atlanta New Orleans Hot Pink Satin Harness Backpack

You ask, we answer! @daidream___ says, “Hey where did @shameamorton get this bag from?” @regal_karats adds, “Shamea on RHOA had on this super cute pink vest purse when they were riding bikes in New Orleans..any idea where that came from?” The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies enjoyed New Orleans on last night’s episode, with Shamea Morton rocking a $685 Stuart Weitzman PETITEHARNESS bag in purple.

Crafted from satin, the bag is a modernist’s take on the backpack. This clean-lined style features a foldover compartment with an interior pocket.

Shamea further accessorized with $910 Stella McCartney transparent ankle boots, which are now on sale for $637.





Sadly her bag is sold out, but you can cop her boots at MyTheresa.com.

What did you think of last night’s episode and this season of #rhoatl ?