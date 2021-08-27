You ask, we answer! Sanaa Lathan was spied doing press runs this week for the latest Netflix show known as Hit and Run, which she stars in. When it came to one to one of her press looks, @ratedrs says, “Could you tell me who the designer of this shirt is? I love it.”

Sanna Lathan did press for Hit and Run wearing the $329 silk printed limited edition dress form Zara. Hailing from the brand’s “Scarf Collection” as a part of their Fall 2021 offerings, the silk dress appears in a patchwork-like design consisting of various scarf-inspired prints. While the various prints surely catch your eye, the dress also wows with its uneven sleeving and v-neck detailing. It also ties at the side to form a wrap feature for the dress.

Lathan pairs the dress with subtle good hoop earrings and a curly hairstyle complete with obvious bobby pins.

Would you splurge on this dress?