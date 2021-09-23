You Ask, We Answer! @docmcjohnson says, “Hi there! Any chance we can get the details on this dress that Rihanna is wearing? Thanks!” Rihanna was spied at the 2021 Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas where she appeared just in time for her boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky’s set. Of course, she made a grand Rih-style entrance as she was outfitted in an all-white look.

Rihanna wore the white corset t-shirt mini dress fresh off the runway from LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2022 collection, which debuted at NYFW roughly two weeks ago. The garment appears as a simple white t-shirt style mini dress complete with a waist-cinching corset. She pairs the look with vintage Versace 418 sunglasses and Loree Rodkin jewelry. She also finished the look with a pair of strappy white heeled sandals. Her look was styled by Jahleel Weaver.

During A$AP Rocky’s performance, Rihanna happily captured the moment with her phone’s camera in addition to exchanging “air kisses” with her beau!

Would you rock her look?