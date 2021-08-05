You ask, we answer! When it came to one of Lori Harvey’s athletic looks, @ceo.carlosg types , “My girl keep asking me to get her this bag, can y’all help me know what it is ’cause she don’t even know.”
Lori Harvey was spotted leaving her Pilattes class in a sporty ensemble. She wore a black cropped t-shirt, sports bra, $98 Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28″ in black, Yeezy Foam Runners, and $400 black Celine Acetate Butterfly sunglasses. As for the requested handbag, Lori Harvey is carrying the $2,800 Bottega Veneta TIP bag in bluette. The blue handbag appears in an eye-catching blue chunky knit material which graces the handbag’s handle and exterior complete with a single small pocket located inside. The bluette makes for the perfect pop of color to Lori’s all black look.
Would you splurge?
Photos: Babak Rachpoot