Wardrobe Inquiry: Lana Ector Steps Out Wearing Last Minute Fit Red Side Lace-Up Coverup
You ask, we answer! @mellocream108 says, “Listen!!!! LAWD!!! I know y’all can get the deets on this dress/ coverup! ❤️”
Of course, we got you! Lana Ector enjoyed a tropical vacation wearing the $110 “Blanca” coverup from Last Minute Fit. She also wore a pair of gold bamboo hoop earrings from Sister Love. The Blanca coverup is vacay-approved, according to Lana, displaying itself in a sexy design featuring a side lace-up detail in an attractive red color. If you’re looking for a more bold look, wear it for a night out with a pair of heeled sandals and your favorite handbag.
Would you rock this?
Photos: Robert Ector