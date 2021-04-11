Wardrobe Inquiry: Keyshia Kaior’s Diamond Cut Out White and Beige Romper + Gucci Mane’s Rainbow Gucci Look

You ask, we answer! @meanassdrea says, “Hey where is her outfit from?” @polished_hippie adds, “Where is Keyshia’s outfit from pls ”

The Wopsters had fun with fashion, with Keyshia in a $540 Isa Boulder cut out Beige and Off white full Moon Jumpsuit:

Her handcrafted sleeveless stretch knit jumpsuit is colorblocked in beige and off-white.Sadly, it’s sold out at Ssense.

As for Gucci, he did what he does best: wear Gucci!

He made a splash in some of the brand’s newest pieces, including their $2,400 Gucci Canvas Jacket, $950 Gucci Canvas shorts, $730 multicolor tennis sneakers.

Hot! Get Gucci’s Gucci look at Gucci.com.

What do you think?

Images: @LaFlare1017 / @KeyshiaKaior