Over the weekend, Jordyn Woods participated in some pre-birthday festivities in preparation for her actual birthday this Friday, September 23rd. The model stunned and “bared it all” in a shimmering crystal mini dress. Celebrating with beau Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn wore the $2,650 Area draped crystal mini dress and $1,165 Amina Muaddi Begum embellished PVC slingback pumps (sold out), styled by Antoine Kelly.

The Area dress is absolutely dreamy with its glistening crystal drapery. It’s clearly not your typical cocktail dress, it’s much better. The sleeveless mini dress is completely see-through, leaving no room for imagination but all eyes on you.

She also wore complimenting crystal accessories such as hoop earrings and a chain detail handbag. Additionally, Jordyn went with a wavy high ponytail for her hairstyle of the night, executed by Mariama Dashiell.

Photos: Backgrid