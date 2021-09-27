You ask, we answer! @sexonthebeech says, “Hello! My birthday is coming up and I would love to know where this dress is from? 😩 you are amazing and I love your page so I hope you can help! ❤️”
Joie Chavis celebrated her birthday dripped out in a custom dress by Usama Ishtay, styled by Mimi Cuttrell. The gown appears strapless in a corset-like design adorned with silver crystal chainmail fabric. The skirt of the dress drapes asymmetrically complete with a pair of chain thong undergarments.
She paired the shimmering look with PVC heels and jewelry pieces such as hoop earrings and rings. For her hairstyle, the model went with a simple straight hairdo to finish the look.
We wish Joie Chavis a happy birthday!
Photos: Blair Caldwell