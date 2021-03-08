Wardrobe Inquiry: Jennifer Lopez Stunned in David Koma Black Cutout Mini Dress for Latest DSW Campaign
In the latest fashion mail bombs, @krystle_kelley says, “Hey!! I love this look. Who’s the designer? Thanks!”
We got you! Jennifer Lopez looked stunning for her DSW Spring 2021 campaign wearing $1,640 David Koma Cutout Cady Minidress. The dress is from the David Koma’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection and features sexy zig-zag cutouts throughout the garment. She paired the dress with the $79.99 “Torrie” sandal from her DSW “JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ” collection. Her look was styled by her right-hand stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.
Here are some behind the scenes moments from her DSW Spring 2021 campaign shoot:
Would you splurge?
Photos: @richardburbridge