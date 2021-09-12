You ask, we answer! @talasnight says, “Hello, I’ve never submitted before but please let the people know where Jeannies outfit is from. Thank you!!”

Of course! Jeannie Mai stepped out for NYFW festivities with her husband Jeezy wearing a Chiara Boni La Petite robe look. Her look featured a zip-up jacket and wide leg trousers in a green plaid print complete with a contrasting black stripes. Unfortunately, Mai’s look is currently unavailable.

She accessorized the look with Dan Deutsch round oversized sunglasses and a Giuseppe Zanotti black patent shoulder bag. She went with earrings and necklaces from David Yurman for her jewelry accessories. Her ensemble was styled by Lisa Cera.

On the other hand, Jeezy popped out in a custom copper Todd Patrick “Rolling Sunset” double breasted suit, styled by Kris Shelby. For accessories, he went with Cartier shades, a Rolex watch, and white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers.

Would you rock Jeannie’s look?