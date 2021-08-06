You ask, we answer! When it came to Jayda Cheaves’s look for Kanye West’s second listening party for his album DONDA, @bklassy_ says, “OKAYYYYYY DO YA THING !!! 👀👀👀” @officiallaurenward adds, “Where is this bodysuit from?”

Jayda Cheaves attended Kanye West’s second listening party for DONDA yesterday in Atlanta wearing a $287 Wolford “Shuri” jumpsuit. This black jumpsuit hugs the body with various knit patterns and cutout details, making it a fashionable garment for working out or even cocktails with your girls.

Cheaves paired the look with a black Hermès handbag and $695 Christian Louboutin “Taralita” 85 patent-leather slingback sandals along with icy Cartier accessories.

Would you splurge on her jumpsuit?