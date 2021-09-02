You ask, we answer! When it came to Gabrielle Union’s most recent anniversary celebration look, @queen_sharaemph says, “hi please tell me where I can get this gorgeous dress from.”

Continuing their “Wade World Tour 2021” as a commemoration of their seventh anniversary, the Wades held another bash in Paris following their epic dinner party at the grande Peninsula Paris. For the party, Gabrielle Union beamed in a $3,200 yellow one-shoulder draped silk-chiffon dress by Cong Tri, styled by Thomas Christos. Coming straight from the brand’s Fall 2021 collection, the dress speaks for itself with its vibrant yellow color, elegant drapery, and chic silk-chiffon which extends to grace the floor.

She accessorized the look with Briony Raymond’s Delphina Diamond tennis necklace and Laura Lombardi necklaces. Complimenting her gold jewelry, she also wore a pair of gold heeled sandals and carried a shiny gold clutch handbag.

Dwyane Wade wore a Givenchy look including the brand’s $3,000 padlock-detail wool blazer, styled by Thomas Christos and Calyann Barnett with tailoring by Luba’s Tailoring. He finished the look with white sneakers, diamond choker necklaces, and black round sunglasses.

John Legend has also worn the same Givenchy Fall 2021 look while attending Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party at Martha’s Vineyard with wife Chrissy Teigen. Legend opted for a black and white printed shirt to go underneath the padlock blazer along with a pair of white shoes. Teigen was outfitted in Lanvin for the occasion.

Thoughts?

Photos: Gary Grenier