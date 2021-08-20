You ask, we answer! When it came to Eniko Hart’s birthday look, @cabrittanyomewiri says, “Hi hi! Do you know where this set is from!?”

Yes! Eniko Hart celebrated her 37th birthday with a trip to Mexico. During her trip, she snagged a quick flick wearing a set by the Alexis brand. Her set included the brand’s Matisse Top and Cheyenne pants in an allover tropical leaf print. The Matisse Top truly taps into tropical vacay vibes appearing with balloon-style sleeves and a rope tie detail in the front. The Cheyenne pants consists of a high rise waistline along with an ankle tie on both pant legs. She paired the look with a brown and beige heeled sandals.

Unfortunately, the set is currently sold out. However, you can achieve a similar look with Alexis’s $297 Kamil Top and $396 Cyprus Pants.

Would you splurge?