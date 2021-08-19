You ask, we answer! @_lpctherapist says, “Please tell me where she got these pants 😍” Draya Michele was spotted heading to what appears to be a restaurant in LA wearing a head-turning outfit which included a pair of this season’s trendy tapestry pants.

Draya Michele wore a JLUXLABEL bandeau bikini top from the brand’s $45.99 Black Mariko Self Tie Bikini. She tied the top around her neck to get the feel of a halterneck top. She paired the bikini top with a pair of $265 Murakami Tapestry Pants from Creations by Camyyo. The Mint Swim CEO accessorized the look with a pair of black platform heels, oversized hoop earrings (get a similar pair at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop by SybG here), and a yellow Chanel quilted handbag.

Tapestry apparel has been a huge trending item in streetwear with the knit design appearing on garments such as pullovers, hoodies, pants, and shorts. The designs for the items are endless as celebrity faces, TV and movie characters, and even luxury-inspired logos have graced tapestry pieces. Draya Michele decided to join in on the trend by rocking these immensely popular pants.

Thoughts?

Photos: Stan Potts