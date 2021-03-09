Wardrobe Inquiry: Diddy Spotted Vacationing in the Bahamas Wearing Issey Miyake White Button Long Sleeve, Dries Van Noten Multicolor Striped Pants, Tom Ford Brown Thong Logo Sandals and Nick Foquet White Straw Hat
@davidgeedaniels says, “Can you find out these pants for me?”
Of course! Diddy was getting in some vacay time in the Bahamas wearing Dries Van Noten multicolor striped pants. The pants appear in a similar print to the brand’s Spring 2021 collection, so they may available soon on driesvannoten.com and other stockists as we approach the upcoming Spring/Summer season. He accessorized the pants with a $675 straw hat from Nick Fouquet.
In another picture featuring the pants, Diddy chatted with rapper Swae Lee wearing an Issey Miyake ivory button chest pocket top and $1,012 brown Tom Ford logo thong sandals.
Would you splurge?
Photos: @adayliving