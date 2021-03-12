Wardrobe Inquiry: Dess Dior Steps Out With Future in Herve Leger Blue and Yellow Turtleneck Midi Dress

You ask, we answer! @iam_andreasmith says, “Hi! What is this dress?”

Dess Dior stepped out for a night with her beau Future wearing a $1,290 Herve Leger turtleneck ribbed knit midi dress (sold out, but the white version is available here). Mimicking the brand’s signature bandage dress, the column dress appears in the color titled “tidal wave” which is quite fitting with the intricate overlapping waves throughout in blue and yellow. Other notable features include a hidden zipper in the back as well as no sleeves. She paired the dress with $890 Bottega Veneta BV Rubber Lido Mules and what appears to be a tan Birkin bag.

Representing for Fashion Bomb Men, Future wore a $150 ROYGBIC Freight Trucker hat paired with a varsity jacket which featured Dess Dior’s name on the chest and sleeves in an oversized collegiate font.

Would you splurge on her dress?

Photos: @atlpics