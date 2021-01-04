Wardrobe Inquiry: Dess Dior Posed With Future in $675 Jacques Marie Mage Black ‘Edie’ Sunglasses, Tom Ford Top, and Saint Laurent Boots
You ask, we answer! We’re always accepting wardrobe inquiries from our Bombers and Bombshells. Recently, a Fashion Bomb reader asked, “Happy New Year! How are you? Who are these sunglasses by?” We got you!
Dess Dior posed with her partner Future wearing $675 Jacques Marie Mage “Edie” sunglasses paired with a Tom Ford top and Saint Laurent boots.
Would you splurge?