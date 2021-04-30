Wardrobe Inquiry: Chrissy Lampkin Is Living Her Life Like It’s Golden as She Celebrates Her 50th Birthday in a Fannie Schiavoni Gold-Plated Plunging Neckline Dress
You ask, we answer! @jennay.jenean says, “What are the deets on Chrissy’s 50th bday dress, designer?” We got you!
Chrissy Lampkin celebrated a milestone 50th birthday surrounded by family and friends at a private event. For this momentous birthday, she wore a $3,685 Fannie Schiavoni dress. Dubbed as the “Jennifer” dress, it is made entirely of 18k gold plated brass metal mesh fabric and features many attractive details that’ll definitely turn heads. Other notable features include the back cutout, plunging neckline and the wrap detail on the skirt aspect of the dress. She paired the look with a pair of crystal hoop earrings, a crystal star pendant necklace and gold bracelets.
Explore more moments from her 50th birthday celebration with Jim Jones, Emily B and more:
Photos: Instagram / @hfashionista